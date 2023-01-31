Revive funicular train service at Batu Caves

THE Hindu Disabled community in the country will be celebrating Thaipusam on

Feb 5.

On a personal and organisational level, we have been continuously pleading for the past 10 years to the Batu Caves’ temple management to revive the funicular train service at Batu Caves, which was halted more than 20 years ago.

The funicular train service would make it easier for people with physical disabilities, senior devotees, and parents with babies in prams to fulfil their vows and visit the temple, whether for special occasions such as Thaipusam or for daily prayers.

An individual’s right to worship should not be denied solely because of their physical condition or age.

The temple management should actively look into the pleas of people with physical disabilities and revive the train service to promote inclusiveness in places of worship.

One must understand that reviving the train services would not only be useful for people with disabilities, but it would also attract more tourists since Batu Caves is a well-known tourist destination.

This year will be another quiet year for Lord Muruga’s devotees such as us.

Worshipping him at Batu Caves is one of the most important places of worship for Lord Muruga during Thaipusam, which will remain a fantasy for the disabled.

They will continue to pray at home and include in those prayers a request, hoping for revival of the funicular train service to cater to people with physical disabilities and the elderly.

Murugeswaran Veerasamy

President

Damai Disabled Person Association Malaysia