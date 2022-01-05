​RHB sees 2022 TIV at 540,000 despite near-term headwinds

PETALING JAYA: RHB Research has set a 540,000 total industry volume forecast (TIV) for 2022 but expects near-term headwinds to persist.

It highlighted the incentives for battery electric vehicles (BEV) proposed under Budget 2022 will begin, and expects to see continuous efforts by the government and industry players to drive electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

“However, the short incentive period (two to four years) and lack of a detailed automotive policy roadmap may disincentivise local manufacturers from committing to investments into EV-related production,” it said in a report today.

Nonetheless, the research house reiterated a neutral stance on the sector.

It believed TIV for FY21 to likely beat its forecast of 470,000 units, which implies a 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline (year-to-date Nov: 441,136 units).

RHB Research pointed out that in December, Proton saw sales of 14,147 units translating to a FY21 TIV forecast of 505,000 units, while Perodua recorded sales of 22,940 units.

“Despite the robust FY21 performance, we leave our FY22 TIV forecast of 540,000 units unchanged as we expect much of the backlog to be filled in FY22, given the still persistent chip shortage situation and earlier-than-expected extension of the sales and services tax (SST) exemption period.”

Moving forward, it expects a post SST exemption hangover. The exemption which has been extended until June 30, 2022 should compensate for the loss of sales during lockdown and keep demand buoyed, coupled with the low interest rate environment amidst production bottlenecks.

However, the research house believes the extension will not be as effective as consumers intending to take advantage of the discount would have already done so in the past 18 months.

“Beyond this, we expect TIV to taper off for a few quarters following the reimposition of the SST before resuming growth,” it said.

The research house is also positive on the EV incentives, which is seen as a much-needed shot in the arm to drive BEV adoptions given the duties and SST exemptions will close the price gap between electric and internal combustion engine vehicles. However, it outlined the need for more clarity and transparency.

“While we recognise the efforts taken to drive adoption in the EV space, we believe that the incentives should be announced as part of a comprehensive automotive policy rather than in the Budget announcement, which tends to have more short-term emphasis. Only with that in place, distributors and auto manufacturers would have a more transparent policy to base their investment decisions on.”

RHB Research opined that buyers incentive is just one side of the equation and there is a need to roll out charging infrastructure in public areas and to update local planning regulations to compel developers to factor in charging infrastructure into future residential and commercial developments.

At the moment, it pointed out that charging mostly happens in the office or at home and the number of charging facilities remain limited, and may not necessarily be available to apartment dwellers. It hoped there will more details on the matter in the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint or an updated version of the NAP2020.

In FY21, the cumulative market cap of the four auto stocks under the research house’s coverage (excluding Sime Darby) has declined by 3% and the sector’s YTD performance weakened by 6%. This underperformed against the FBM KLCI, which recorded a -2.9% return during the same period.

“In our view, this was mainly underpinned by continued lukewarm investor interest despite the on-going SST exemption that supported car sales – with the prolonged global chip supply situation making the local sector recovery play rather uncertain.”

RHB Research revealed that its top pick for the sector is Bermaz Auto (buy, target price: RM1.71) due to its niche asset light business model and non-volume products should steer the company comparatively better in a challenging 2022 outlook.