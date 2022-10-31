Richard Branson declines debate with Shanmugam on S’pore’s stand on drugs & death penalty

SINGAPORE: British billionaire Sir Richard Branson (pix) has declined Singapore’s invitation to come to the republic for a live television debate with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on the death penalty in the island republic.

“I have decided to decline this invitation. Here is why: a television debate - limited in time and scope, always at risk of prioritising personalities over issues - cannot do the complexity of the death penalty any service,” he said in his blog post Monday.

“It reduces nuanced discourse to soundbites, turns serious debate into spectacle,” added the Virgin Group founder.

The other reason for his decision is that “this conversation needs local voices.”

On Oct 22, Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) extended the invitation to Branson as part of a response to Branson’s blog post on Oct 10 titled “World Day Against the Death Penalty: What’s the matter with Singapore?”.

The ministry said Branson “may use this platform to demonstrate to Singaporeans the error of our ways and why Singapore should do away with laws that have kept our population safe from the global scourge of drug abuse.”

Among others, MHA responded to Branson’s claim that a Malaysian, D. Nagaenthran, had a “well-documented intellectual disability”, and was hung despite that.

“We have clarified on several occasions that this is untrue,” said MHA.-Bernama