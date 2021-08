KUALA LUMPUR: Three robbers determined to snatch a motorcycle from a biker kicked him off his machine and rode off on it on Jalan Kuching early today.

The biker and his girlfriend, who was riding pillion, suffered serious lacerations and cuts after falling off their machine.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said today that the case occurred at about 12.10am when the couple were riding towards the city centre.

He said the robbers, who were also on a motorcycle, turned up by the side and pulled the biker’s hand before assaulting him with a chain lock, hitting his helmet.

Beh said the victim turned his motorcycle around in a bid to escape but the robbers gave chase and kicked him and his pillion rider off the machine after catching up with them.

He said as both victims laid on the ground with injuries, a robber picked up the biker’s fallen motorcycle and sped off from the scene.

Beh said passing motorists called for help before the victims were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (KLH) in an ambulance.

He said the biker suffered serious bruises and cuts all over his body while his girlfriend who was unconscious and remains warded at the KLH sustained serious injury to her right arm.

“We received a police report on the case at 11am today and our preliminary investigations showed that three robbers were involved. The registration plate of the stolen motorcycle is VFU 814. We urge those with information on the case to contact us. We are in the midst of identifying the robbers.” Beh said.