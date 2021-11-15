Right attitude, right skillsets – a winning combo

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I was born in a small family where my parents used to have unstable finances during my childhood. They were doing small-time work as hawkers and changed businesses over time. My sister and I used to help them during weekends or school holidays, which perhaps allowed me to start to exposing myself to doing business during my early years.

Those challenging and difficult moments trained me to be highly independent and, at the same time, I learned to understand the importance of good financial planning. I highly appreciate those experiences and they did somehow made me grow up to become who I am today.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

Attitude. I always believe the attitude of a person carries the most important value whether a person can do well in his/her career. A person with the right skillsets with the right attitude is more likely to be successful compared to those without the right attitude. Skills can be learned, experience can be accumulated, but a person’s attitude is from the heart and mind, no one else can easily change it.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

Trials and errors. I was not really sure at the early years of my entrepreneur journey until after many failures. I started to have a clearer vision after the first few tough years in business, since then I believe digitalisation is the only way the world will be moving forward, thus digital security has high potential in the future.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

I think the business environment to start a new business nowadays can be different compared to that during my time. Higher investment, higher costs with the higher competition are commonly happening in business today. It is important to do careful market research and analysis to understand the risk before one should start any business. As long as it is done with calculated risk and you are ready to take it on, no harm in giving it a try.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

Yes, the world keeps changing with many new technology revolutions happening. In our industry, we believe cloud services with a highly transparent price model will be the way forward. We started to transform our business model from previously a project-driven solution company to become a Security-As-A-Service (SaaS) company. We see that in the future, selling IT solutions may no longer be attractive but, rather, converting IT solutions and offering them as a service will be viable.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Learning about other people’s strengths while reminding oneself of other weaknesses are my life learning philosophy. I had learned a lot by listening and observing some of the successful bosses, including one of my ex-bosses. Life to me is a non-stop learning journey.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

Retire with pride is what I set for myself for the next five years. I wish to make at least one of our SaaS units can become one of the market leaders in Southeast Asia. So I can start planning for my retirement, with pride!

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

The market is huge if you explore outside of Malaysia, according to one of my overseas clients. That encouraged me to start exploring more aggressively on overseas markets.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

I quite admire Elen Musk, not because of his wealth but rather his foresight. Before Tesla, I believe many never expected to see electric cars to be the future. His entrepreneurship is really something that I wish to learn more about and try to adopt into my own businesses. Think of what will happen, focus on innovation, if it can help to solve well on industry problem statements, the business will come.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

Continue to follow the trends and updates of our industry by following industry news and also frequently attending some of the industry forums and seminars.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

Elen Musk, it will be great to share with him our business future plan and listen to his professional opinion.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

Key executives resigned during critical project implementation. This taught me a lesson of how important to invest in training up more talent with a stronger business continuity plan in mind.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

Cloud computing, because of cloud computing it made innovation much easier to offer and reach out to the market.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

1. Peaceful and harmonious family. I am so lucky to have a highly supportive wife, especially during those days when I spent almost half of my time overseas.

2. Luck. I think I am always a lucky person, sometimes I just happened to make the right decision at the right time, without much planning.

3. Team. I am pleased to have a team who has been growing together with me during those bumpy journeys.