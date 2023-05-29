Right chord to enlist youth in community projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Not many welfare societies are able to pass the baton to the next generation, the Gen Y and Z, to engage in fundraising projects for the benefit of the community, as most are engrossed in being influencers or building on their own social media profile.

But the Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan Ceylonese National Community Centre has succeeded in enticing the younger generation within their community to engage and play a role in uplifting marginalised communities, using social media tools such as Facebook and Tik Tok, to create the necessary buzz and ignite interest in the projects.

Set up in 1976 as the Ceylonese Community Service Association of Selangor, its main purpose was to uplift its own community. But as the community progressed through education and successfully established a good foundation, the centre decided it was time to reach out for other communities in need.

Its president Datuk A. Gnanarajah, who has been at the helm for 22 years, said: “Most of the Ceylonese community who migrated to Malaya were successful by the 70s and 80s, uplifting their entire community.

“The centre felt there was a need to do the same for other marginalised communities, mostly displaced estate workers caught in squatter areas, with no opportunities for progress, and with no skills or money.

“At the same time, hundreds of children were abandoned in orphanages, as their parents became displaced from the estates in the 70s and 80s, with only RM3,000 to RM5,000 given to each family,” said Gnanarajah, who served in Kuala Lumpur City Hall for 25 years.

Gnanarajah then mobilised a team of successful professionals within the community, one of whom was retired headmaster V. Chakravathy, who had decades of experience in achieving a track record for excellence in academic results and discipline.

Meanwhile, retired private sector employee Indira Somasundram was roped in by Gnanarajah to serve as secretary in 2007.

As fundraising activities urgently needed the participation of the younger generation, its current welfare director Vimala Sivanoli decided it was time to engage them.

One such successful project, the Saree and Veshti Run held at the Lake Gardens, KL and Penang in 2022, highlighted the key role played by the Gen Z and Y.

“The event proved how important it was to attract the younger generation, as they came up with the idea of donning the saree for the women and the veshti for the men.

“A total of RM54,510 was raised, far exceeding the initial target of RM 40,000. We used to work day and night to organise an annual dinner, which entailed renting a hall and other necessities but this (event) just effortlessly raised the money needed,” said Vimala, whose daughter, Rupa Sivanoli and her good friend Dr Bharati S. Vengadasalam, a psychiatrist at Pantai Hospital in KL, mooted the idea.

M. Vickneswaran, who volunteers as the current Treasurer, said: “The centre has worked tirelessly over the years to provide relief, ranging from sponsorship for vocational training for students, to flood relief in January 2022, tablets for Tamil schools, breakfast for Tamil school pupils, computers for schools, donations to welfare homes and food packages to hundreds of families during the Covid-19 epidemic and aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.”