PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to decentralise the vaccination process to ensure more people, including migrants, are covered.

According to rights advocates, this could better ensure that the country achieve herd immunity against Covid-19.

Over and above that, the government should declare a moratorium on action against illegal migrants to encourage them to come forward to get vaccinated, they said.

In a report on the front page of theSun yesterday, a health expert warned that unless all the undocumented migrants are accounted for, Malaysia may not achieve herd immunity.

Beyond Borders Malaysia founder Mahi Ramakrishnan criticised the government for its decision to close several Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) and to put an end to the walk-in vaccination drive.

Under the new rules, migrants, documented or otherwise, will have to register to get vaccinated.

Mahi said the walk-in strategy should be continued to encourage undocumented migrants to get vaccinated.

“Having to register is a scary proposition for the vulnerable population, particularly the undocumented migrants. They are afraid that the data collected through MySejahtera can be used by the authorities to hunt them down,” she told theSun.

Mahi said everyone in the country, including migrant workers, refugees and stateless persons, should be accorded the right to get vaccinated at any PPV.

But the bigger issue is to convince the migrant workers, specifically the undocumented ones, to get over their fear of being detained when they leave the vaccination centre.

“The government should order the police and the Immigration Department to stop any raids to weed them out or use information on MySejahtera to locate them,” she said.

Tenaganita said there should also be a new strategy to get all migrant workers vaccinated.

Its executive director, Glorene Das, told theSun that many employers are reluctant to have their employees register for appointments or visit the PPV for fear that the undocumented workers can be traced back to them and they be cited for employing and harbouring illegal migrants.

“So they end up paying for the vaccination and then deducting the cost from the workers’ salary,” she said.

She said the best way to get around this is to decentralise the vaccination process.

“We have already received requests from the migrant and refugee communities in Rawang and Kajang to help them get vaccinated,” Glorene said.

She said community leaders could help with the registration process as well as manage and schedule their appointments to prevent overcrowding.

However, Glorene conceded that although some community leaders are prepared to help, their resources are limited.

“It would be helpful if the Health Ministry or organisations such as the Red Crescent could chip in,” she said.

“We hope the government is prepared to work with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, the UNHCR and other civil society organisations to facilitate this process. Walk-ins are preferable,” she added.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, who also questioned the government’s directive to close several PPV, argued that these centres are good for massive vaccination exercises.

“Thousands could be vaccinated each day, which was essential at the initial phase of vaccination exercise,” he said.

Nonetheless, he agreed that it would have to be phased out anyway, especially when general practitioners (GPs) and government clinics take over the task.

Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal also agreed that the walk-in strategy could ease overcrowding.

He suggested the PPV adopt a ticketing system to limit the number of people for the each time slot of the day.

“This will also ensure that some of them can be referred to other locations if the PPV in their location is already filled to capacity,” he added.