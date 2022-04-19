Rina Harun to have audience with TMJ today over Bella’s abuse case

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will have an audience with Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun(pix), tomorrow.

Tunku Ismail said the meeting was to discuss the abuse case involving Bella to ensure such an incident would not be repeated in future.

“I will be meeting Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Harun to discuss Bella’s abuse case.

“I will also be briefed on the steps that have been taken by the ministry to ensure no repeat of such a case,” Tunku Ismail said in his Facebook post today.

Bella’s abuse case went viral on social media last year when a woman claimed that the teenager was scalded with hot water and was tied while under the care of a welfare home, Rumah Bonda.

Subsequently, Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, 30, was charged with two counts of neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old girl with Down Syndrome, resulting in physical and emotional injuries to the victim at a condominium in Wangsa Maju here between February and June, 2021.

The charge framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 provides a maximum jail of 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both, if found guilty.

The woman pleaded not guilty to both charges.-Bernama