Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed higher ahead of the Christmas holiday amid slipping oil price, which anchored above US$51 per barrel.

At 6 pm, the ringgit declined to 4.0590/0620 versus the greenback compared with Wednesday’s close of 4.0610/0650.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said however, there is still an overriding cautious feeling setting in over the holiday that has riskier assets taking a back seat due to the new coronavirus variant.

“But with vaccine optimism likely to lead the way in 2021, the best has yet to come for the ringgit,” he told Bernama.

The local market will be closed tomorrow for the Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0537/0571 from 3.0463/0497 yesterday and depreciated against the British pound to 5.5186/5243 from 5.4490/4556.

However, the local note rose against the Japanese yen to 3.9153/9193 from 3.9256/9298 and appreciated against the euro to 4.9479/9528 from 4.9516/9573 previously. — Bernama