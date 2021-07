KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit weakened to as low as RM4.18 against the US dollar today as the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country hit 8,868 cases.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.1815/1830 versus the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1605/1625.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the number of cases reported by the Health Ministry today was the second highest after the country recorded 9,020 cases on May 29.

“At the same time, global oil prices remained under pressure due to dampened demand prospects following the latest wave of coronavirus infections in Asia,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has maintained the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 1.75 per cent at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

In a statement, BNM said the global economic recovery had strengthened further, supported by improvements in manufacturing and services activity.

“The pace of recovery, however, varies across countries. Economies making better progress in their vaccination programmes have been able to ease containment measures, enabling a swift recovery in domestic activity.

“In several advanced economies, sizable fiscal and monetary measures are also supporting a stronger recovery momentum, although activities in some economies are disrupted by tighter containment measures to curb Covid-19 resurgences,” it said.

The ringgit also traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the British pound to 5.7592/7612 from Wednesday’s close of 5.7452/7480 and depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9480/9497 from 4.9210/9234.

The local currency also slipped against the Japanese yen to 3.8045/8062 from 3.7563/7585 and weakened versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0928/0942 from 3.0878/0895 previously. — Bernama