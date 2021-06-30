Ringgit ends firmer against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over the country’s goal of achieving herd immunity by September at the latest.

At 6 pm, the local note rose to 4.1480/1500 from Tuesday’s close of 4.1510/1530.

According to Bloomberg, the ringgit is poised to rebound in the second half of the year, supported by achievement of herd immunity.

At mid-afternoon today, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Malaysia will receive one million AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan on Thursday and another one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the US on Friday.

Meanwhile, OANDA Asia Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said the US dollar continued to consolidate its post-Federal Open Market Committee meeting gains, with virus concerns globally also providing some safe-haven support.

“However, the foreign exchange markets appear to remain at a much more heightened state of alert, regarding potential spikes in US yields, than other asset classes.”

At the close, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local note improved further versus the British pound to 5.7462/7490 from 5.7516/7544 at Tuesday’s close and appreciated against the euro to 4.9316/9339 from 4.9434/9458.

However, the ringgit rose versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0870/0887 from Tuesday’s 3.0883/0900, and was slightly better vis-a-vis the yen to 3.7528/7550 from 3.7538/7560 previously. — Bernama