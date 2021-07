KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed weaker against the US dollar today despite firmer Brent crude oil prices.

At 6 pm, the local note stood at 4.1605/1625 versus the greenback from 4.1530/1560 at Tuesday’s close.

Speaking to Bernama, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said news of rubber glove makers halting operations during the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) probably spooked some investors who expected the move could impact Malaysia’s exports moving forward.

“Aside from that, the encouraging number of daily vaccinations recorded yesterday were not enough to boost sentiment as the number of new daily Covid-19 cases remain high, at 7,097 cases today,” he said.

At press time, global benchmark Brent crude oil price increased 1.69 per cent to US$75.79 per barrel.

Meanwhile, an analyst said the weaker ringgit against the US dollar was due to cautious sentiment ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

BNM is expected to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at 1.75 per cent, he added.

The local currency traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, except against the British pound, whereby it rose to 5.7452/7480 from yesterday’s close of 5.7502/7544.

The ringgit depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9210/9234 from 4.9172/9207, fell against the Japanese yen to 3.7563/7585 from 3.7482/7512, and slipped versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0878/0895 from 3.0877/0902 previously. — Bernama