Ringgit marginally reverses losses to close higher against US Dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit marginally reversed its losses against the US dollar at closing time today on improved buying interest amid strong China factory data.

At 6 pm, the local note was traded at 4.1450/1480 against the greenback from Wednesday’s close of 4.1490/1530.

“A survey released today which showed China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose, offers a lifeline to commodity driven exporters like Malaysia,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes told Bernama.

Besides, he said US president Joe Biden’s plan to re-engineer America’s infrastructure should eventually be a boon for commodity prices and help assuage some of the negatives from the higher US Treasury yields.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It dropped versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0811/0845 from 3.0799/0841 at Tuesday’s close but appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.7488/7518 from 3.7633/7672 previously.

The local currency rose vis-a-vis the euro to 4.8617/8656 from 4.8697/8760, but eased against the British pound to 5.7118/7172 from 5.7094/7158 yesterday. — Bernama