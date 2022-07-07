Ringgit slips further against US dollar at opening

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit continues its slide against the US dollar today as the greenback strengthened further, standing out as a safe-haven currency as traders digested the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest meeting minutes on Wednesday.

The greenback surged against both developed and emerging market currencies overnight, with the demand spiked by fears of global recession, analysts said.

At 9 am, the local currency slipped to 4.4240/4265 against the US dollar compared with 4.4225/4260 at the close on Wednesday.-Bernama