RISDA allocates RM508 mln to help smallholders this year

JEMPOL: The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) has allocated RM508 million this year to help elevate the income of over 300,000 active smallholders nationwide.

RISDA chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif said of the total, RM127 million had been used in the agency’s main programme.

He said they were the Rubber Plantation Area Development Programme (RM99.2 million), Productivity Enhancement Programme (RM19.9 million) and New Yield Redevelopment Programme ( RM7.9 million).

“The uncertain weather as well as the low productivity and prices are among the challenges of smallholders who (continue to) prosper with the assistance provided by RISDA.

“Through the current development performance, RISDA is always proactive in ensuring effective delivery service to the rural smallholders through fertiliser, seed, infrastructural construction and human capital development programmes in the smallholders’ areas,” he said.

He told reporters when attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Mohd Salim, who is also Jempol Member of Parliament, said smallholders were also urged to go to the nearby RISDA offices to seek advisory service on programmes and assistance offered by RISDA.

In addition, Mohd Salim said RISDA would also help smallholders keen to venture into business by providing ovens, incubator and plant seeds through the additional economy programme.

In the meantime, he said RISDA was prepared to tackle the problem of national food security through various initiatives including setting up a livestock feed factory in Durian Mas, Terengganu.

He said it was implemented by encouraging maize cultivation for livestock other than boosting the production of beef through RISDA Livestock Sdn Bhd.

The efforts would simultaneously reduce the national dependence on import of food supplies and boost the income of the smallholders, he added.-Bernama