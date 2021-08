PETALING JAYA: This is the time for all political parties to rise above party politics whatever their political differences may be, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

They must one overriding common cause, that is to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic so that Malaysia can embark on economic and national recovery, he pointed out.

“Yesterday, the new Prime Minister (Datuk Seri ismail Sabri Yaakob) had a meeting with Pakatan Harapan leaders and the Opposition Leader (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim said after the meeting that Pakatan Harapan would not complicate matters during a vote of confidence in Parliament if Ismail Sabri’s policies are pro-rakyat and designed to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic,” Lim said in a statement.

“We may be in the Opposition but when the country faces a national crisis, all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics must unite so that the country can tide over the crisis.”