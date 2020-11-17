Rise in collection of waste for recycling during MCO - Zuraida

PUTRAJAYA: Collection of waste for recycling increased to 2,188.95 tonnes from January to September this year compared to 1,546.81 tonnes in the same period last year, with a significant increase recorded since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix, center) said the highest collection was recorded in April and May at 287.7 tonnes and 307.63 tonnes respectively compared to 157.31 tonnes and 163.15 tonnes in the same period of 2019.

“The collection (recycling) this year has reached more than 30 per cent, between 31 to 32%. So the target of 40% would be easy to achieve in 2021,“ she told reporters when visiting the Recycling Innovation Facility (FIKS) here today.

Zuraida said the establishment of FIKS, an initiative of Alam Flora Sdn Bhd’s subsidiary Alam Flora Environmental Solutions (AFES) as a collection and processing centre for recycled goods open to the public, will be able to help achieve that target.

FIKS, which provides various facilities, including a knowledge hub, 3R boutique, recycling sale centre, collection of used cooking oil as well as compost from food waste, will cultivate recycling practices among the community, she said.

“We need a centre like this so that the people can visit and understand the concept of recycling. This can be a centre for school children to see for themselves how waste is processed to generate income,“ she said. — Bernama