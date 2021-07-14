Rise in Covid cases in Negeri Sembilan due to targeted screenings

SEREMBAN: The surge in Covid-19 cases in Negeri Sembilan, which exceeded 1,000 cases yesterday, is due to targeted screenings conducted by the Negeri Sembilan health department, according to a state executive councillor.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said they projected the number of Covid cases to be between 750 and 1,000 daily for the next three or four days.

He said the three main categories that contributed to the sharp rise are existing clusters, close contacts and sporadic cases.

“The infections in the three categories are very rampant. For instance, Covid-19 infections in Nilai were due to interstate travel cases because they stay in Nilai and work at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport,” he told Bernama here.

Veerapan also urged everyone in the state to always be alert to current situations and to work together to curb the spread of Covid-19 by complying with the set standard operating procedure (SOP).

yesterday, Negeri Sembilan recorded 1,033 new positive cases, 528 of which are sporadic cases. -Bernama