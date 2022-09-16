'RIUH SOKMO!' becomes perfect platform for graduate to sell honey

KOTA BHARU: The 'RIUH SOKMO! Bersama Celcom’ roadshow has become a perfect platform for Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) graduate, Anis Fatini Murhan Hamimi to sell her products, such as ‘tualang’ and stingless bee honey.

The 28-year-old architecture graduate from UiTM’s Perak campus said prior to this, she had been able to earn RM5,000 a month from the sales of pure honey.

“Before this, I promoted and sold the products online from home. However, I am now targeting sales of RM3,000 in this three-day programme.

“This is the first time I have joined a carnival like this and it will definitely provide me with a valuable experience,“ she said when met by Bernama at the carnival at the Ketereh District Council Mini Stadium here today.

The ‘RIUH SOKMO! Bersama Celcom’ roadshow began today and ends on Sunday. It is being held with the aim of empowering activists, entrepreneurs and practitioners of the local creative industry.

Anis Fatini, from Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur said she joined the programme as she wanted to expand the market for her products in Kelantan.

“I have been involved in this honey business for two years and have received an encouraging response even though it was through online sales.

“I am confident conducting sales face-to-face in such a programme will help make my products better known, besides being able to improve the quantity and quality of goods,“ said Anis, the third of four siblings.

She said such a programme would also have a big impact on her efforts to expand her capital and business targets.-Bernama