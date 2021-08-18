Rival political parties on verge of forming united front after royal audience

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia may soon be breaking new ground in politics, thanks to a royal decree. While there still are bumps on the road ahead, a consensus seems to have formed among rival parties to put the interests of the nation ahead.

If that pans out, a unity government will administer the country until the next general election, according to political analysts.

Following a two-hour audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah yesterday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix) revealed that all parties were close to agreeing to focus on the country’s development.

Apart from Anwar, who is PKR president, the others who were also at Istana Negara were Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Also present were Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir. Leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak component parties attended the audience virtually.

Anwar said the King had told the party leaders that they must unite to face the challenges of the political and constitutional crises and to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the appointment of a new prime minister was not discussed, but Al-Sultan Abdullah and Sultan Nazrin were in favour of the emergence of “a new form of politics that is more harmonious”.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said a unity government was the best way to get the country out of the current political crisis.

“A unity government is the best alternative because it is not clear who holds the majority. Otherwise, we will have to continue to deal with uncertainties and a prolonged political crisis.”

Jeniri added that this would also mean there would be fewer means for politicking.

However, he stressed that a unity government should not be a long-term solution and should only last until the next general election.

Political commentator Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi agreed that a unity government is likely the best option now “so that we can put away narratives that demonise the Opposition”.

“The new political landscape should highlight that none of us is the enemy of any religion or race. We are all in this together,” he said.

“In this landscape, we must put a stop to describing non-Malays as ‘pendatang’, there should be no tolerance for weaponising religion or race, and people and parties should not be stereotyped as enemies.”

Tajuddin also agreed that while a unity government may be a good move, it is not a long term solution.

“The problem is that we do not have an Opposition. My fear is that the window to have a general election may be closed. If this unity government is to be formed, then a date for the next elections should be secured too.”

“I have said many times before that I am opposed to suspending elections because sooner or later, it can be used to deny the rakyat of the only weapon politicians fear, which is seeking their mandate,” he said.

To ensure a safe, fair and efficient election experience, Tajuddin proposed that the campaign period be extended to 90 days, with gatherings of any kind such as ceramah being prohibited, and limiting the number of voters a candidate is allowed to meet at one sitting to no more than 20.

“Any face-to-face session with voters must be held in a well-ventilated environment, such as under an open tent rather than inside a building, and standard operating procedures such as social distancing must be strictly enforced,” he added.