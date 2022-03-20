Rizal Ghazali declined national team call up due to family matters: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Questions about Sabah FC defender Mohd Rizal Mohd Ghazali(pix) absence at the national squad centralised training camp that began since March 14 has finally been answered.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said the 29-year-old explained his absence in a letter he received on Friday evening stating that the player had family matters to attend to.

“He (Mohd Rizal) said he was unable to attend the centralised training camp due to family matters, there were some close relatives who were sick. He had been away from his family for too long,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Saifuddin said due to the developments, the chances of Mohd Rizal making the list for the Harimau Malaya squad for the Football Association of Singapore’s (FAS) Tri-Nations Friendly Series 2022 in Singapore that will begin next week were slim.

He said, however, any further decision on Mohd Rizal’s rejection of the national squad call up will be determined at a later date.

“I can’t make any decision right now as I need to bring this matter to the team management for them to evaluate and make a further decision,” Mohd Saifuddin said.

He had earlier said that FAM would adopt a wait-and-see approach regarding Mohd Rizal’s actions as the national squad training was held outside the date of the FIFA International Friendly Match Calendar, which is from March 21 to 29.

According to him, if Mohd Rizal failed to report in by that date, he will face suspension from playing in the domestic league as well as a RM25,000 fine for rejecting the call up.

The national squad, coached by Kim Pan Gon. is scheduled to depart for Singapore on Tuesday to play in the FAS Tri-Nations Series against the Philippines (March 23) and hosts Singapore (March 26) in Tier 1 International Friendly matches.

The Harimau Malaya squad will end their time in Singapore by playing local Singaporean club Albirex Niigata FC on March 28. The friendly matches are part of the squad’s preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers in June this year.-Bernama