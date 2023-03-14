Rizam yet to resign as Selangor opposition leader: Speaker

SHAH ALAM: Datuk Rizam Ismail (Umno-Sungai Tawar) has yet to submit his letter of resignation as Selangor Opposition Leader, Selangor state assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim said.

He was commenting on the motion by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Bersatu-Bukit Antarabangsa), who suggested Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (Pas-Sijangkang) as Opposition Leader during today’s Selangor state assembly sitting.

Ng however said that Rizam needed to submit his resignation letter first before he could appoint a replacement.

“In the assembly, we cannot just listen to words and it cannot be brought (to the assembly), facts are needed, letter (from Rizam) and so forth.

“When he (Mohamed Azmin) suddenly represented Umno, I was surprised, Rizam is the one supposed to hand in the letter to me,” he told reporters here today.

Ng also said that the Opposition Leader’s position in the state was suited for Mohamed Azmin based on his experience and his former positions compared to Ahmad Yunus.

The fact that the former International Trade and Industries Minister was currently not an MP allowed him to have more time to play the role of Opposition Leader in Selangor and provide check and balances.

Ng also explained if the position of Opposition Leader fell vacant, he would ask the biggest opposition block in Selangor to suggest a name to him before any appointment is made.

“Maybe Rizam is busy today, but we will give room to the opposition block to debate within the time stipulated,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin had earlier asked Ng to clarify the position of Selangor Opposition Leader during the assembly sitting.

“Yesterday I spoke to the Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman and he was ready to hand over the tasks and duties to us. Of course, the role of the Opposition Leader is important in debating Selangor matters. So I’m seeking the Speaker’s advice in this matter.

“It’s important for the Selangor assembly to create a healthy environment with an effective opposition so I urge the Speaker and suggest the Sijangkang assemblyman as the Selangor Opposition Leader,” he added. -Bernama