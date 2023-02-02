RM1 million CNY cheer for 80 welfare organisations

KUALA LUMPUR: Da Ma Cai recently kick-started the Chinese New Year celebrations with its RM1 million Annual Community Aid charity programme, that provides financial assistance to residents, trainers and members of 80 charitable organisations.

The recent launch at Ti-Ratana Welfare Society saw aid presented to the society and other beneficiaries located in the Klang Valley and Pahang.

In total, 30 charitable organisations from the Klang Valley received donations amounting to RM380,000 while four organisations in Pahang received RM40,000 during the event.

In the northern region, 24 charitable organisations located in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak will receive financial aid worth a total of RM300,000. As for the southern region, 22 charity homes in Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor will get aid worth RM280,000 in total.

Presentation ceremonies will be held in the northern and southern regions to give out the donations. The event will be held at the Johor Cheshire Home on Feb 3 and Rumah Sejahtera Permatang Tinggi on Feb 8 respectively.

Ti-Ratana Welfare Society founder and adviser Datuk K. Sri Dhammaratana said, “as Buddhists, we focus on finding peace and happiness through love and compassion. Our religion emphasises giving to others and this is open to everyone who wishes to contribute in any way they can to us and other charities.

“People can show their compassion through financial donations or volunteering their time and services. By being kind to others, we can create a more peaceful world.”

Meanwhile, Da Ma Cai managing director Datuk Seri Tan Kong Han said its nationwide aid programme is an initiative that aims to support sustainable development in communities across the country.

“Partnership is key to achieving such sustainable development goals, so, we encourage charitable organisations to come together to share their experiences and tackle common issues involving manpower and rising cost.”

He said with its initiative, Da Ma Cai can mobilise existing and additional resources to come up with effective solutions that could address the challenges faced by charities.

He also said through such collaborations charitable organisations, particularly smaller ones, can provide an impactful outcome that is greater than what they could have done on their own.

William Chang, the president of Persatuan Kebajikan Rumah Kanak-Kanak Angels Kuala Lumpur, which is one of the beneficiaries, said charitable organisations value the financial aid provided by Da Ma Cai.

“The presentation ceremony serves as a fantastic platform for us to network with other charitable organisations in learning and being inspired with new ideas and approaches.”