RM1 mln fish supply allocation for Perak during monsoon season

SUNGAI SIPUT: The Perak government has allocated RM1 million as preparation in the event of a fish supply shortage in the state during the monsoon season.

State Plantations, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman, Razman Zakaria said there were five fish collection and distribution centres, namely, in Tanjung Tualang, Malim Nawar, Air Kuning, Senggang and Labu Kubong with a supply stock of 90.168 tonnes or worth RM1 million in transaction.

He said the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) had also taken some measures to ensure sufficient food supply during the monsoon season.

These included encouraging fishermen to participate in aquaculture development as an alternative to help them increase their income as they would not be able to go out to sea for activities such as cage farming during that period.

“LKIM assists them by providing the equipment for aquaculture, fish food pellets and fish fry towards increasing the income of fishermen during the monsoon season,” he told reporters after handing out basic necessities to flood victims at the Kampung Lasah community hall, here, today.

Razman also said that two fishermen’s associations under LKIM, namely, the North Manjung Area Fishermen’s Association and Perak Fishermen’s Association had a fish supply capacity of 15 tonnes until September this year.

He added that the stock did not include the output from aquaculture. -Bernama