RM1,000 flood aid to be distributed from January to February: T’ganu MB

KUALA TERENGGANU: The RM1,000 special cash assistance to each head of household affected by floods in Terengganu is expected to be distributed from January to February, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix).

He said a total of 10,000 heads of households were expected to receive the aid, which aimed at easing their burden.

“(The distribution) will take some time...maybe one or two months, we will manage it soon after we get the list of the victims,” he told reporters after opening the Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT) annual congress here today.

Ahmad Samsuri said the state government is now focusing on post-flood clean-up work to enable the affected victims to return home safely.

“The most important thing is that all the victims can return home. This week, our focus is on the cleaning work first. Other needs will be reviewed by the respective JPKK (Village Development and Security Committee) since not everyone has the same problem,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri, who is Rhu Rendang assemblyman, said he would ask the federal government to speed up the phase two of the Baroh Tok Jiring flood mitigation project to overcome the severe flooding problem in the Kuala Nerus area.

He said the phase one project that had been implemented by the state government before also needs to be improved to deal with unexpected floods like what happened last week.

“Based on the current situation, the old mitigation needs to be improved. Insya-Allah, JKR and JPS will find a way to resolve this matter,“ he added.-Bernama