RM10,000 compound: Individuals can appeal for lower amount - Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA: More than 1,000 individuals have been imposed with the RM10,000 compound since the enforcement of the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 on March 11 but none have submitted an appeal for a lower compound amount, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

Dr Adham told reporters today that the offenders could make an appeal to the state health director or deputy director for a lower amount based on the offences that have been committed.

“So far, no one has appealed. When an appeal is made, a (new) compound will be issued based on the type and the date the offence was committed,” he said after witnessing the signing of a note of cooperation between the Ministry of National Unity (KPN) represented by its secretary-general Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Md Radzi and her counterpart at the Ministry of Health (MOH) Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, here today.

Also present was National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Elaborating on the appeal process, Dr Adham said an investigation paper would be opened by the health inspector to assess the type of offence committed by the offender and the amount of compound that would be re-imposed.

He said investigation papers would be opened for four categories of offenders namely Persons with Disabilities, the B40 group, students and those who could not afford to pay the compound, adding that individuals from the B40 segment would be required to submit proofs to enable them to appeal for a lower compound.

Dr Adham said the strict enforcement of the regulation and the increase in the Covid-19 of the compound was not intended to punish, but rather as a preventive measure to break the chain of the Covid-19 transmission as well as to encourage the public to always follow the standard operating procedures set by the government.

“Individuals who have been given (a lower) compound should immediately pay the compound to be eligible for the reduction,” he added.

On the note of cooperation signed by the KPN and MOH, Dr Adham said it was to enable the ministries to collaborate and implement programmes and activities under the Healthy Malaysia National Agenda 2021-2025 initiative.

He said eight programmes were designed under the strategic collaboration, including the Covid-19 Prevention Advocacy programme, PPE for Frontliners, Health Community Empowers the Nation (KOSPEN), Communication for Behavioural Impact (COMBI), Know Your Medicine and Dental Health Care, adding that a total of 42,812 MOH agents and volunteers would participate in these programmes.

“MOH and KPN will empower agents, volunteers and communities so that they can play a role in cultivating healthy lifestyle practices and self-care,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Halimah said a total of 8,274 of the ministry’s machinery with 248,220 members would disseminate health information on healthy lifestyle and personal health under the initiative. — Bernama