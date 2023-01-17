RM10b can be saved if procurements done carefully (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the country could save up to RM10 billion from the leakages that occurred in the government procurement system.

Anwar, who is Minister of Finance, said that leakages could be stopped if corruption is eradicated at all levels, including changing the old way of doing things namely without political interference or the interests of big businessmen in government procurement.

“We are experiencing high leakages. In less than two months at the Ministry of Finance, I have identified RM3 billion to RM4 billion that can be saved,“ he said at the 2023 Budget Dialogue Council themed ‘Membangun Malaysia Madani’ here today.

Also present were Deputy Finance Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim Chee Keong, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and deputy secretary-general of Treasury (Policy) Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Anwar said from his experience, leakages could be reduced if procurement matters are handed over to parties capable of dealing with issues such as floods.

Meanwhile, he said Budget 2023 should focus on restoring the confidence of domestic and foreign investors as well as expediting the approval of investment.

“For example, a proposal to introduce an organic farm by a company took two years to be approved.

“...granting approval should be faster and the heads of departments should be held fully accountable in the event of delays and face action for affecting the national economy,“ he said.

The government will present the revised Budget 2023 in Parliament on Feb 24. -Bernama