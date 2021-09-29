RM1.1 million compound issued to Ahmad Maslan a punitive act: MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM1.1 million compound issued against Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan(pix) was a punitive act and a form of asset recovery under the country’s anti-money laundering law, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement released today, the MACC said Ahmad had previously been offered the compound deal in October 2019, but he chose to go to court at that time.

“Accordingly, he was charged with two charges under Section 4 (1) and Section 32 (8) (c) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001 on Jan 20, 2020. During the trial period, he submitted representations and agreed to return to pay the compound,“ it said.

The High Court here today acquitted and discharged Ahmad on charges of failing to declare RM2 million which he received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and giving false statements

Ahmad, 55, was charged with committing money laundering by not reporting his actual income in the Income Tax Return Form for the Year of Assessment 2013 which is contrary to Section 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

He was alleged to have violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013.

The former Deputy Finance Minister was alleged to have received the money, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, via a check from AmIslamic Bank Berhad dated Nov 27, 2013 which he personally cashed on the same day

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

The other charge was for giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by a MACC investigating over the issue at the media conference room, at the Parliament building between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019. -Bernama