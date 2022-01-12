RM113.7m allocated for river, drainage system maintenance in Johor: MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of RM113.7 million has been allocated for river and drainage system maintenance in Johor to reduce the risk of floods in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

He said the provision would be channeled directly to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID and the district local authorities (PBT) involved.

“A total of RM71 million has been allocated for the purpose of flood and drainage management, which includes river deepening works, building of water pump houses, cleaning of flood reservoirs and implementing early warning systems,” he said when tabling the 2023 Budget during the state assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar here today.

He said RM700,000 will be allocated for the purchase of mobile pumps to facilitate pumping of flood water, especially in low-lying areas that are often hit by floods.

He said based on the DID latest data, 432 flood hotspots have been identified throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said RM1.8 million has been allocated for conservation works on Sungai Skudai and Sungai Tebrau including the river trail project and implementation of the one district one river programme to ensure that the river is always clean.

In addition, he said RM300,000 has been allocated for the conservation of Sungai Kim-Kim so that it continues to be sustainable and to prevent a repeat of the 2019 river pollution incident.

For continuous water supply to the people, a sum of RM1.3 million has been allocated to the Johor Water Regulatory Body (BAKAJ) to ensure sufficient water resources and the quality of raw water is maintained.

Onn Hafiz said to reduce the rate of water loss due to leakage and damage to distribution pipes or non-revenue water (NRW), Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) has allocated RM280 million to Ranhill SAJ for the replacement of pipelines measuring 234 kilometres next year.

“This will help reduce water leakages and increase the water pressure in the water distribution pipes,“ he said

The Johor state assembly sitting continues on Sunday.-Bernama