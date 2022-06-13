RM12 mln drainage project to reduce flood impact in Teluk Kalong

CHUKAI: A new drainage project costing RM12 million will be built in Teluk Kalong, near Kijal, to reduce the impact of flood damage in the future.

State Disaster Committee deputy chairman, Hanafiah Mat, said that the project, funded by the federal government, would begin near the Teluk Kalong Affordable Housing Scheme, or Rumah Mampu Milik (RMM), in September this year.

“The project tender will be issued in July. The construction work is expected to take seven months. Upon completion, the flood problems around Teluk Kalong can be minimised as there will be faster water flow to the sea,” he told reporters.

He was speaking after the presentation of Felda Neram 2 Settlers’ land and oil palm plantation titles, which was officiated by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar(pix), today.

Hanafiah, who is also state Welfare, Women, and Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman, said that the project had received Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval from the Department of Environment (DOE).

For the record, more than 2,000 residents in the Teluk Kalong RMM are often hit by floods every time there is heavy rain, with the worst flooding occurring in 2020.-Bernama