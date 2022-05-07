RM120 mln to upgrade undersea water pipeline to Redang Island: Exco

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government intends to upgrade the existing 25-year-old undersea pipeline that supplies treated water to Redang Island as it is often broken, resulting in unscheduled water supply disruptions.

State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Utilities and Green Technology Committee chairman Dr Mamad Puteh said an allocation of RM120 million was needed to carry out the repair work to replace the underwater pipeline along the 23 kilometres stretch.

“It is often broken in the recent times and causes unscheduled water supply disruption to the residents on the resort island as well as some consumers in the Setiu district.

“Every time there is a broken section, we lose almost 50 per cent of our clean water supply and even have to incur high repair costs of RM70,000. Hence, we are trying to find an allocation of RM120 million as a long-term solution,” he told reporters here today.

According to him, every time there is a case of a broken section along the pipeline, Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (Satu) has to reduce the pressure to prevent more water from coming out and wastage.

“This will cause account users living in the areas to face water supply disruptions due to very low pressure. Broken sections are becoming more frequent and the latest was two weeks ago,” he said.

Recently, Satu had to implement a scheduled water supply in several areas in four districts, namely Marang, Hulu Terengganu, Setiu and Besut to ensure consumers can celebrate Aidilfitri comfortably.

The supply was temporarily stopped from 12 midnight to 4.30 am to ensure the water supply during the day was not affected during the festive period.-Bernama