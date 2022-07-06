RM13.07 mln allocated to provide preschool education to B40 Indian children

PUTRAJAYA: The National Unity Ministry through the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) has allocated a grant of about RM13.07 million to provide preschool education to 5,164 Indian children, aged four to six, from the B40 group.

In a statement today, the ministry said the grant covered the financing of education fees for the 2022/2023 school session from March this year to February next year; the provision of books and worksheets; a starter kit comprising uniforms and stationery; as well as subsidies for the preparation of breakfast for the B40 children.

The grant was channelled through five organisations involving 214 preschools in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Kuala Lumpur, it said.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, in the same statement, said the assistance was aimed at ensuring that B40 Indian children also had the opportunity to attend preschools as preparation to enter Year One next year.

“This initiative can ease the financial burden of parents in facing the rising cost of living,” she said.-Bernama