RM15 mln allocation for new Chinese villages, science, tech based business grants

JOHOR BAHRU: The federal government has allocated RM15 million to Johor for the development of new Chinese villages in the state as well as science and technology based business grants.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the allocation was received from the National Unity Ministry and the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

He said RM5 million was allocated for the development of the new Chinese villages and RM5 million for grants for science and technology based businesses.

“Another RM5 million will be for non-Muslim houses of worship in Johor,” he said in a Facebook post today.

RM500,000 will also be given for lighting projects in Kota Tinggi district.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the state government has allocated RM3.6 million to resolve several issues in Kota Tinggi, of which RM2.3 million will be for the flood mitigation project in Kota Mas.

“RM500,000 is allocated for electric wiring work for the Sultan Iskandar Building, which is the district office building,” he said, adding that upgrading of drains, which will solve the problem of roads being cut off during floods in the district, will receive RM800,000.

He had earlier attended the Kota Tinggi Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, and was joined by National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, who is also Kota Tinggi MP, and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who is also Tenggara MP.