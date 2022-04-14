RM150 mln allocated to upgrade drainage system, retention ponds in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has allocated RM150 million to upgrade the main drainage system and retention ponds in the township which will be implemented over the next three years, to address flood issues.

Shah Alam mayor Datuk Zamani Ahmad Mansor(pix) said for the first year, RM50 million would be used to upgrade the drainage system and retention ponds in flood-prone areas.

“This year, we will first focus on areas such as Taman Sri Muda; Section 13; Taman Mesra and Taman Tun Dr Ismail Jaya,” he told a press conference after officiating the townhall session for the preparation of the Shah Alam Flood Action Plan for 2022-2024, here today.

Zamani Ahmad said a 50-year average recurrance interval (ARI) design was needed for Shah Alam as the current drainage system only able to accommodate between five and 20 ARIs and it was no longer suitable due to rainfall uncertainties.

On the preparation of the Shah Alam Flood Action Plan, he said MBSA planned to build structures that can help control unusual flood situations and support the existing flood mitigation system provided by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.-Bernama