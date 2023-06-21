RM1.6m goods donated to charitable organisations

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven Malaysia recently donated RM1,677,031.77 worth of products to various charitable causes and organisations through its community care programme Semurni Kasih.

Its marketing general manager Chin Hor Wai said the donations were made after the country’s largest chain of convenience stores concluded an eight-week campaign, which ran from March 20 to May 14.

“Through our annual Semurni Kasih campaign, we aim to make a positive impact on communities during the holy month of Ramadan. During the campaign period, customers purchased food, beverages, groceries, household essentials, personal care products and other supplies at our stores.

“With the tagline, ‘You Contribute, We Distribute’, the items were then placed in dedicated contribution boxes found in every store. At the end of the campaign period, all the items were distributed to charity organisations and charitable causes.”

Chin said the response to the campaign was overwhelming and thanked customers for demonstrating their generosity and compassion for those in need.

“Semurni Kasih will continue to be a significant part of 7-Eleven’s ongoing social responsibility initiatives”, said Chin.

He added that the company is also grateful to its employees and loyal customers, whose support and contributions made the campaign possible.

“Their commitment has enabled us to reach out to as many people as possible. This has even been exemplified by our recent contribution of beverages to more than 300 residents of PPR Sri Pantai to help them stay hydrated during the current scorching hot weather,” he said.

In addition to the Semurni Kasih campaign, 7-Eleven also organised a series of Jamuan Raya festivities, filled with games and entertainment performances.

They were held at various locations, including the Klang Valley, Kelantan, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Penang, Kedah, Sabah and Sarawak.

The company’s operations manager Amra Ahia Aminuddin, who has been with the company for almost 30 years, said since open houses are a norm, the Jamuan Raya festivities leveraged on it to foster strong relationships among staff.

“Through the festivities, our team members boosted their spirits to remain dedicated to our corporate social responsibility initiatives and will continue uplifting communities and supporting those in need,” he said.

Amra Ahia added that at least 15 NGOs also attended the festivities.

Madrasah Tahfiz Mafatihul Ulum caretaker Ustaz Muhammad Shukri Sanusi, who was one of the attendees, said: “I am grateful to 7-Eleven for inviting us. During the event, our kids had the opportunity to showcase their talents through the Qasidah and Selawat performances.

“It was such a memorable gathering for all of us. I wish to thank the company for initiating the campaign through which we received very generous donations,” he said.

