RM1m withdrawal: I don’t remember Syed Saddiq’s exact words - Witness

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu Youth leader does not remember the exact words Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman(pix) used when the latter allegedly directed the former to withdraw RM1 million from its bank account in 2020, Malaysiakini reports.

Bersatu youth wing’s assistant secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamad Shafi testified this during the RM1.2 million misappropriation trial against former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq.

The prosecution witness made the concession during cross-examination by defence counsel Gobind Singh Deo regarding the alleged meeting between him, Syed Saddiq and Bersatu Youth treasurer Rafiq Hakim in March 2020.