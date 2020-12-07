RM200m aid allocation for smallholders

KUALA LUMPUR: Over RM200 million has been allocated under Budget 2021 to help smallholders to deal with the monsoon season, said Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority. (Risda) chairman Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif.

He said the aid known as the Monsoon Season Aid (Bantuan Musim Tengkujuh) will benefit close to 300,000 smallholders and rubber tappers in the country.

He said they will be given the aid of RM600 in two tranches, the first RM300 this month and the balance in January.

“The application for this aid will remain open until Dec 31 as the government wants to help reduce the problems they will suffer due to the drop in productivity during the monsoon season,“ he said.

Speaking during a press conference in Parliament, he said the aid will help 237,207 Risda smallholders and 61,763 smallholders registered under the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS).

Salim said only smallholders and rubber tappers with a land ownership of 2.5 hectares were eligible for the aid.

He said Sarawak had the highest number of recipients at 58,048, followed by Kelantan (49,328) and Kedah (45,297).

He added the distribution of the aid will be handled by Risda and LGIS.