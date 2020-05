KUALA TERENGGANU: Compound worth RM205,000 was issued by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) against errant traders during the 10-day Festive Season Price Control Scheme implemented since May 20 for this year’s Aidilfitri, Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day celebration.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said the compound was issued in 70 cases, mostly for selling control items, such as chicken, egg and vegetables, above the ceiling price.

“Checks were conducted at 22,852 premises, including wholesalers and retailers, nationwide since May 20 until yesterday.

“The number of cases recorded is small and this shows the traders’ compliance and responsibility in carrying their business,” he told reporters during a visit to Pasar Payang 2 here today. -Bernama