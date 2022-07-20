RM20.55 mln needed for road repairs in Kelantan: Exco

KOTA BHARU: A total of 22 locations have been identified for road repair works involving costs of RM20.55 million, said State Public Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utility Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor.

He said poor road conditions were found at three main entry routes into Kelantan namely FT003 Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu, FT008 Jalan Gua Musang-Kota Bharu and FT004 Jalan Gerik-Jeli.

“The Public Works Department (PWD) had planned to focus on the main entry routes into Kelantan, however, the actual implementation of this maintenance work is subject to the approval of allocations and the government’s financial capability,“ he said.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (BN-Galas) during the Kelantan state assembly sitting in Kota Darulnaim today.

Elaborating, Azami said this year, Kelantan PWD had identified 16 spots on the main road near Gua Musang which would require repairs at an estimated cost of RM 14.90 million, but the approval was only given for three locations with a cost of RM 2.55 million.

“As for the access road to Kelantan via Gerik, eight locations have been identified for repairs at a cost of RM8 million, but we only received a RM4.7 allocation to cover five locations,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said for the route leading to Kelantan via Terengganu, an application for RM 5.75 million was submitted for the repair of roads at seven locations, but approval was given for only one location with an allocation of RM850,000.-Bernama