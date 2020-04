PETALING JAYA: Three individuals successfully raised more than RM23,000 by rallying Malaysians together in support of a good cause – helping people who were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The three – two from Sabah and one from Malacca – started their own crowdfunding initiatives to raise funds that were used to buy daily necessities for foreign workers as well as poor families in their respective hometowns.

Asmah Kadir, 27, told theSun she launched her crowdfunding effort on April 7 after learning about the plight of foreign workers at a construction site in Tawau, Sabah.

“Initially, I wanted to spend some of my own money but later, I realised that if I could get others to donate, we could help more people,” she said. That led to the launching of the crowdfunding effort.

“By April 12, we had collected RM11,504.96,” she said.

With the money, she managed to provide food aid worth RM50 each to 235 families at the construction site.

The generosity of Malaysians surprised Asmah.

“I did not expect to raise so much money. Thanks to people’s kindness, many families have benefited.”

She said those who could not offer cash chipped in with offers of dried food.

“I received 100 packets of dried anchovies and others offered to help distribute the food packages.”

Asmah said the construction workers were already living from hand to mouth even before the Covid-19 outbreak and the movement control order (MCO) enforced to curtail its spread. “Furthermore, being foreigners, they are not entitled to government aid,” she said.

AlFarid Abraham, a medical student at the University of Bristol, could not be on the ground to help, so he enlisted his brother.

Also appealing to the generosity of Malaysians, he launched a crowdfunding effort. To garner support, he came up with some posters and got help from the media.

The brothers managed to raise RM4,389 as of April 15.

The money was used to buy foodstuff for 100 families in their home village in Batu Sapi, Sandakan.

AlFarid told theSun through a “live” Facebook video conference that his initial target was to help 20 families, but with the money received, he was able to help many more.

Nurain Zakiah, 27, (pix) launched the “Tabung Covid-19” with three friends, who shared the same passion to help the less fortunate in their home town in Malacca.

Together, they raised RM7,500 that they used to buy food items for 25 families.

“Each household received about RM300 worth of foodstuff.”

Nurain said many of the villagers had lost their jobs and were facing financial problems.

She said the aid was given mostly to the poorest families, single mothers and the elderly.

Asmah advised those who wish to launch similar efforts to register with the Welfare Department first.

Read the story on our iPaper:

RM23,000 raised to assist MCO impacted individuals