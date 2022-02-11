RM2.5m raised by MAF and partners to help eradicate AIDS by 2030

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) has raised more than RM2.55 million through the Sunway-Malaysian AIDS Foundation Red Ribbon Gala and Sunway-Malaysian AIDS Foundation Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award event.

Its chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said: “We are, in what I would like to think, on the final stretch of trying to bring an end to AIDS as a public health threat. We have the tools to do that. Effective treatment can stop the onward transmission of HIV, and for those at risk, taking one pill daily can reduce the risk of HIV by 90%.

“So together, treating 95% of those living with HIV/AIDS plus scaling up access to HIV prevention services are two of the most important measures that will bring an end to the spread of the disease.

“We can achieve this goal by fostering strong collaboration between the health and scientific sectors and the community.”

The funds raised will be used to support the MAF Medicine Assistance Scheme, a programme that supports underprivileged Malaysians living with HIV to gain access to life-saving antiretroviral treatment.

Gala Honorary Chair and Founder and Chairman of the Sunway Group Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Cheah highlighted the urgency to “leave no one behind” as part of his company’s mission of eradicating AIDS by 2030.

“Most of Sunway’s CSR projects focus on helping the marginalised and forgotten sectors of society, with people living with HIV being a prime example. They constantly face stigma and ostracism, and even discrimination in the workplace. Hence, it is essential to help our fellow Malaysians struggling to survive in a world of darkness and misery”, he said.

As MAF’s signature fundraiser, the event also recognised those who demonstrated exceptional leadership and resilience in their work to support communities impacted by HIV/AIDS through the Sunway-Malaysian AIDS Foundation Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award.

This year’s award recipient, Mohamad Raffi’e Jaafar (Luka Rafie), was recognised for leading the way and going above and beyond the call of duty to sustain the local community’s response to HIV/AIDS. He received a RM20,000 cash prize, a trophy from Sunway Group, RM2,000 worth of Shopee cash vouchers and a certificate of commendation.

MAF also honoured two other award recipients – Mahfurizal Ameerlatfi (Along) and Komited Malaysia, a non-profit organisation.

Graced by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, the event was attended by 450 guests comprising MAF corporate partners and stakeholders keen to put an end to the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Guests were presented with a sustainability-sourced fine dining experience and performances by legendary Indonesian songstress Krisdayanti, alongside a line-up of MAF’s own Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporters such as Deborah Henry, Fahrin Ahmad, Dino Omar and Winnie K.

The event was supported by Monspace Multinational Corporation and WCEM as co-sponsor, Karex Berhad and Perfect Hexagon as presenting sponsors, and Berjaya Corporation Berhad as signature sponsor.