RM260,000 missing, thieves cut open ATM in Meru, Klang

SHAH ALAM: A gang of thieves stole RM260,000 in cash from an automatic teller machine (ATM) when they broke into a convenience store in Meru, Klang early this morning.

North Klang district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said as many as four to five suspects were believed to be involved in cutting open the ATM machine in the premises using ‘Oxy-acetylene’ gas in the incident at 5.15 am.

“Through the CCTV footage of the convenience store, all the suspects, who were wearing masks, were recorded breaking in the premises through the front door.

“They also sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera to prevent their actions from being recorded before cutting open the ATM within 30 to 40 minutes,“ she said in a statement here, today.

Nurulhuda said they received information about the incident at 6.20 am and the case was investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

She also urged the public who had information about the incident to channel it to the police to assist in investigations. — Bernama