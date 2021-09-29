RM2.92 billion allocated under First Rolling Plan of 12MP for environmental sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM2.92 billion has been allocated under the First Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for environmental and water sustainability, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man(pix).

He said that from the allocation, 351 projects, comprising 277 extension projects and 74 new projects, would be implemented involving an estimated total cost of RM46.6 billion.

“The strategy drawn up under the 12MP is seen as capable of reviving the Malaysian economy that has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The green economy model approach is also very appropriate to complement the macroeconomic planning and impact analysis on environmental sustainability,” he said in a statement today.

He said the announcement of the country’s carbon target commitment, namely the net-zero emissions target as early as 2050, was also a driver for the green economy approach.

“The details of the measures to achieve this target are based on the study of Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS), which will be finalised by the end of 2022,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said the LT-LEDS would outline strategies and actions for greenhouse gas (GHG) emission mitigation for the country’s key economic sectors which would be the basis for determining the direction and target year of the country’s zero net emissions.

“I am confident that the commitment to the zero net emissions target will stimulate sustainable economic growth by driving resource efficiency and maintaining the resilience of the environmental ecosystem.

“I will ensure that the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) plays its role effectively under the third theme of the 12MP, namely ‘Boosting Sustainability’, which focuses on accelerating green growth as well as enhancing energy sustainability and transforming the water sector and strengthening environmental governance,” he said.-Bernama