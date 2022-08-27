RM42mil in Najib’s bank account was a donation, insists Shafee

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah(pix) has insisted that the source of RM42mil that entered into his client’s bank account was actually a donation from Saudi royals, The Star Online reports.

Muhammad Shafee said the agreement was made during a meeting with the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, which was attended by two Malaysian Federal ministers and an ambassador.

“It is not because he loves Najib, but he really liked how Najib had taken care of Malaysia,“ Shafee reportedly said during Umno’s special briefing at World Trade Centre here on Saturday