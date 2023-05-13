RM44 coffee? M’sian student overcharged for Frappuccino due to language barrier with staff

DESPITE the diversity of languages spoken around the world, people’s willingness to make an effort to understand each other varies widely.

Recently, a Malaysian student named Eileen shared on the Facebook page MMU Confessions that she was charged RM44.10 for a Frappuccino because she couldn’t understand the staff’s English.

She continued, “I couldn’t understand a word the staff was saying to me in English, so I just went along with it, paying the outrageous price.”

According to the receipt, she also added many more toppings, including caramel drizzle, cookie crumbs, and vanilla cream.

To make matters worse, Eileen said that the employees also made fun of her while she was placing her order, which left her feeling embarrassed.

“I simply nodded in agreement with everything because I couldn’t comprehend the staff’s English.”

“Even when I was giving the order, he was making fun of me.”

However, it’s important to remember that it’s not the victim’s responsibility to overcome language barriers.

Staff members are paid to serve a diverse range of customers and should make an effort to understand their requests without making them feel ashamed or embarrassed.