RM500 EPF contribution in Budget 2023 reflects govt’s concern over inadequate retirement savings

PETALING JAYA: Economists have welcomed the government’s move to contribute RM500 in Budget 2023 for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members aged between 40 and 54 who have less than RM10,000 in their Account 1.

They said it is a gesture that highlights the government’s concern over the inadequate retirement savings of the group, which is highly vulnerable to old age poverty.

Sunway University economist Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the amount, although small, can be seen as a means to raise retirement savings through income transfer.

“The middle-aged group nearing retirement without adequate savings will likely be caught in a poverty trap if they do not have other means of support from family or income generated from ownership of fixed assets such as property, land or businesses.

“Those in the informal sector will likely be larger than those in the formal sector that contribute to the mandatory EPF savings scheme. The savings injection will be multiplied through dividend payout based on EPF investment performance. It will more than double over 15 years if the average annual dividend rate is 5%.”

“It would be desirable to borrow rather than draw on their EPF savings as this will encourage greater financial discipline.

“The financial situation and needs of individuals vary. EPF withdrawals for specific needs are best treated on a case-by-case basis based on careful evaluation by EPF or the authority dedicated to helping distressed individuals,” he said.

Yeah added that a key thrust to avert old age poverty is to incentivise savings and spending discipline on the one hand and raise household income on the other.

“This requires the minimum wage to reach living wage levels. But it cannot be achieved immediately without disrupting the country’s growth, competitiveness and employment.

“Hence, promoting greater economic dynamism, faster growth of high-value industries, and skilled job creation through advanced technology and digitalisation are needed to address the inadequate retirement savings,” he said.

Universiti Utara Malaysia economics professor Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan said any attempt to increase savings for the low-income group would help them face retirement more comfortably.

“The RM500 will help the low-income group by growing their EPF savings. Although this is a small amount, the cumulative returns to the members in this category will be significant when they retire.

“An increase of 1% in government contribution to the EPF of these groups of contributors would be more impactful on their savings,” he added.

Kuperan said the government’s move will add more to savings levels in the economy and ensure healthier fiscal conditions for the government moving forward.

“The general reduction in the deficit to 5% of the budget is a good achievement overall, and the government should continue with it. For the economy, the major problem is the persistent budget deficit. If the deficit can be handled responsibly, it should be fine in the future,” he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government aims to help individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to rebuild their retirement funds.

“The programme will benefit around two million EPF members and involve an allocation of nearly RM1 billion,” he told Parliament during the tabling of Budget 2023.

Previously, Anwar announced that the government was exploring ways to reduce the people’s financial burden without them having to withdraw their EPF savings.

Anwar said this was because the people had already been allowed to make several EPF withdrawals previously, which had certainly caused a decline of the amount in their retirement savings.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the median savings in EPF accounts declined 50% to RM8,100 last year from RM16,600 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2019.