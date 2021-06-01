RM500, RM300 and RM100 aid for eligible recipients to tide over MCO 3.0

KUALA LUMPUR: Households with monthly income below RM2,500 and those earning between RM2,501 and RM5,000 are eligible to receive RM500 and RM300 respectively under the Movement Control Order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) aid package.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said for singles with monthly income below RM2,500, each person is eligible to receive RM100 and the payment would be credited to the recipients' accounts at the end of June.

According to Muhyiddin, this payment is in addition to the final payment phase of the BPR in September totalling RM2.4 billion.

For the B40 (lower income bracket) group and people affected by loss of jobs as well as micro enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that are not allowed to operate during the MCO 3.0 (lockdown) period, they are given the option to obtain an automatic moratorium approval for three months or a reduction in repayment in installments of 50 per cent for a period of six months on loans.

This initiative will be implemented from June and is expected to benefit more than five million borrowers with a value of up to RM30 billion.

The first phase of the MCO 3.0 or total lockdown is from today (June 1) until June 14.-Bernama