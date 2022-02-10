RM500,000 allocated for Karakit Police Station renovation works: Hamzah

KUDAT: Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (pix) today announced the allocation of RM500,000 for the renovation of the Karakit Police Station on Banggi Island here to improve security and provide better services to the residents.

“A marine police boat will also be stationed on Banggi Island for security patrol purposes,“ he said in a statement on his one-day visit to the island here today.

He said through the ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (MEKAR) programme which was carried out on the island today, a total of 30 identification documents had been handed over to residents including birth certificates, MyKad and MyKid.

Hamzah also said the island’s residents can register births and deaths at the Karakit Police Station.

On Aug 4 this year, Inspector-General of Police Chief Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani who visited the island said the Karakit Police Station should be upgraded to provide comfort to members on duty in addition to improving security on the island and the surrounding waters.

Acryl Sani said 38 policemen led by an officer with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police are on duty at the dilapidated Karakit Police Station.

Kudat is a district located in the north of Sabah about 180km north of Kota Kinabalu and Banggi Island is located in the northern part of the district.-Bernama