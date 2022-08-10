RM50m DEKAN to produce quality patriotic films: Finas

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of RM50 million as the National Film Production Fund (DEKAN) is able to boost industry players to produce more patriotic movies which can be marketed to the widest audience in the world.

National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) chief executive officer, Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim said after seeing the success of films such as Mat Kilau Kebangkitan Pahlawan with the highest ticket collection in the country's history, more producers have expressed interest in producing national or epic films.

He said that through the assistance, it can support producers who still lack capital so that they can produce quality national films that are comparable to international films.

“We know that in order to produce a national film, it requires a large expenditure...unless the producer has a large capital or investors from abroad who are keen to work together.

“Earlier, the film fund was under the Digital Content Fund (DKD), but this time it is dedicated as an experiment to help five to six ‘productions’ with each of them receiving between six to seven million ringgit for each film to be produced,“ he said when contacted today.

Md Nasir said priority will be given to DEKAN fund applicants who have a good track record such as having produced international films and having collaborated with foreign parties.

In addition, he said the DEKAN fund also aims to enable his side to do co-production with foreign countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and China so as to be able to expand exchanges, expertise and training in developing the film industry.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling Budget 2023 said the government would provide RM50 million as a DEKAN to drive the local creative industry.

Apart from that, he said, the government is also providing DKD amounting to RM102 million to market the products of artists and encourage the production of more creative and fresh works.

Meanwhile, children digital animation firm, Durioo chief executive officer and founder, Sinan Ismail said that DKD funds provided showed the government's continuation to highlight new talent and potential related to local creative and digital animation content.

“Besides being able to create job opportunities, it can help new local companies to export quality content abroad thus generating income,“ he said.-Bernama