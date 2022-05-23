RM60 mln allocated for sports facilities maintenance in Sarawak under 12MP

KUCHING: The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak has allocated RM60 million for the maintenance and upgrading of all sports facilities in the state.

Assistant Minister Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu said the upgrading works for implementation under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) started in 2021.

“The ministry will resubmit the proposal during the Mid-Term Review in line with the Post-Covid-19 2030 Development Strategy,“ he said in reply to a question from Datuk Ding Kuong Hing (GPS-Meradong) at the Sarawak state assembly sitting today.

He said Sarikei Division, which includes the Meradong state constituency, has produced several top athletes who have contributed medals at the Hanoi SEA Games which ended today.

Jackie Wong Siew Cheer and Grace Wong Xio Mei won gold medals for Malaysia in the men and women’s hammer throw events, while national woman discus thrower Queenie Ting Kung Ni clinched a silver medal.

“The GPS government and the ministry are committed to building and ensuring proper maintenance of sports facilities to produce champions in line with the ministry’s vision to make Sarawak a sports powerhouse by 2030,“ he added.-Bernama